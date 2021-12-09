Jacksonville church offers walk-thru Bethlehem event

“We want people to know that Christmas is first and foremost about the birth of the Messiah," said pastor Larry Barker.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville church is inviting people to experience the Bethlehem of 2,000 years ago in a walk-thru event ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The grounds of Cornerstone Baptist Church have been transformed into the “Miracle City” for its Bethlehem walk-thru event, which began Wednesday and runs through tomorrow night.

Visitors will first be met by Isaiah, who brings the message of the coming birth of Jesus before being guided through the tour complete with vendors of the time displaying their crafts and goods.

“We want people to know that Christmas is first and foremost about the birth of the Messiah, prophesied by Isaiah and born by the Virgin Mary, God in the flesh — who was born specifically to one day die for our sins so that all who believe in Him and place their faith in Him may have eternal life,” pastor Larry Barker said.