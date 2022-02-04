x
Pine Tree students' research details lives of prominent Black East Texans

Research by two Pine Tree High School seniors has documented the men's lives and the historical impact they had on their community

LONGVIEW, Texas — Eugene Robinson pushed for civil rights in East Texas, becoming known as the "MLK of Marion County." Dr. R.D. Douglas built a hospital and nursing home and was responsible for Marion County's first nursing school.

Riley Seidel, 17, and her friend, Erin Brogan, 18, are involved in the UIL Ready Writing competition and participated in the UIL's Barbara Jordan Historical Essay Competition this past year.

Read more through CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

