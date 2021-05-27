Poultry breeding firm to build facility in Longview

The facility is expected to be operational by summer 2022.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Poultry breeding company Aviagen North America is expected to make an investment of more than $24 million in the Longview Business Park and create at least 69 jobs in the next couple of years.

The Longview Economic Development Corp. on Thursday approved a package of incentives for the Huntsville, Alabama-based company that has locations across the globe.

LEDCO Chief Executive Officer and President Wayne Mansfield said the company will build a 50,000-to 60,000-square-foot facility on 15.7 acres in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road. He said it's been about five years since a project took place in the business park, and LEDCO is "excited" to bring the facility to South Longview.

