Sheriff’s Office arrest 6 for engaging in organized criminal activity in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six people for engaging in organized criminal activity and other charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, the multi-agency operation consisted of the County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit, DEA, ATF, Department of Public Safety, Longview Police Department, and SWAT.
The operations focus was on warrant service and apprehension on several individuals involved in the organized criminal activity.
Several teams converged on multiple locations in the south Gregg County area in and around Liberty City, according to the sheriff’s office.
The following were arrested during the operation:
- Robbie Chandler age 23 of Kilgore for engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Tracy Chawayipira age 39 of Gladewater for engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Cody Cooley age 27 of Gladewater for engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of a controlled substance.
- Ryan Cooley age 28 of Gladewater for engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- David Warner age 22 of Henderson for fail to identify fugitive intent, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation out of rusk county, evading arrest with a vehicle out of ruck county, and possession of a controlled substance out of rusk county.
- James Harrington age 57 of Longview was already in the Gregg County Jail on other charges but had a new warrant placed on him for engaging in organized criminal activity.