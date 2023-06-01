East Texas 11-year-old selling snacks to raise money for summer camp

Joseph Hamilton is going the extra mile selling snacks and drinks off of Old Bullard Road to make sure he attends Frontier Camp.

TYLER, Texas — It’s that time of the year where summer camps across East Texas open for kids to enjoy. If you have children, then you know camps can leave your wallet feeling a bit empty.

That’s why one Tyler kid is going to extra mile to make sure he can attend summer camp again this year.

Joseph Hamilton, 11, can be spotted off of Old Bullard Rd. in Tyler, next to Finley Apartments.

His goal is to raise $1,000, a hefty price to attend Frontier Camp. He said standing on the side of a busy road in the Texas heat is worth it.

"I've been to Frontier Camp before and it's really fun," Hamilton said. "You can go waterskiing, there's a pool, there's activities, it's a private Christian camp, you have worship time and sing songs."

Hamilton had frequent visitors willing to either donate or buy the snacks and drinks he has laid out on a table. He's been selling items from candles to lemonade and soda.

He said getting out of his home and earning his way to camp is what makes him different from all the other campers.

"I'm actually earning money to help my mom pay for it," Hamilton said. "But other campers are just letting their mom pay for it."

Hamilton says even though it's hot outside, in the end, it's worth it because Tyler drivers have been so kind to him.

"It's really nice for people to come out here and do that for me," Hamilton said. "Camp means a lot to me because I've been there so many years. I have so many memories and friends there. It's really my home away from home."