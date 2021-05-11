BE REMARKABLE: Jill Smith and Wonder Women Outreach

Jill Smith has a servant's heart. Her passion for giving back to East Texans started with a blessing box, and it turned into a ministry.

TROUP, Texas — Jill Smith has a servant's heart, and her passion for giving back to East Texans started with a blessing box.

"We started just with one blessing box, and started putting food and diapers and things in it and found that in a matter of hours, everything will be gone," Jill said.

That blessing box morphed into a ministry called Wonder Women's Outreach. They help low income women through pregnancy and into motherhood. It's hard to be a new Mom in normal times, much less during a pandemic. Jill helps with the physical needs, like diapers, formula and food. She also has a room full of baby clothes and other baby essentials.

She even takes it a step further, giving advice and support whenever it's needed. "I give a lot of Mom advice, and I have a lady also who is a labor and delivery nurse that is working with me. And you know, we have a lot of moms that just have questions, and we help them with that as well," Jill said.

Wonder Women's Outreach goes beyond Moms - they help anyone that's in need in the community. "We have people come from Longview, Lindale, Athens and all over, because there's not a lot of help like this."

The organization's biggest need right now is food, since they try to give out fresh fruits and vegetables each week to families and seniors in need. Jill loves helping everyone in the community, but her favorite part is "helping children and helping babies."

Jill's hope for the future of Wonder Women's Outreach is "that it will be contagious, that it will spread, other people will, will decide to reach out to their community."

Helping the community and inviting others to take a seat at her table - it's why Jill is a remarkable East Texan.

Because of her hard work, Jonathan Stark with the Daniel Stark Law Firm presented Jill with a $500 check. You can learn how she's helping her community on her Facebook page.