BE REMARKABLE: East Texans step up to help others

TYLER, Texas — Throughout the year, we've been sharing the stories of remarkable East Texans who have gone above and beyond to help their communities.

Callynth Finney is the leader of the Tyler Street Team. The group officially started after February's winter storm and they provide essential services for people experiencing homelessness in Tyler.

"Our desire is that as we grow, that every person experiencing homelessness in Tyler would be visited once a week by somebody on our team," Finney said.

In just two short months, the organization went from an idea, to having more than 1,700 volunteers. Finney says it's about helping homeless people, and letting them know that they are valued members of the community. East Texas has stepped up in a big way.

"We've asked people in the community, like yourself, to get on board and to say I want to be a one on one mentor," Finney said.

As the winter storm hit, many East Texans were stuck, unable to drive in the conditions. Justen Hollis and the East Texas Jeep Outlaws stepped in. They partner with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd to get doctors and nurses to work when the weather is bad.

"So anytime there's some bad weather coming and we know what's coming, they always contact me and I get everybody ready and set up, and soon as they send me the long list of who needs to be picked up, I send it out to the drivers," Hollis said.

The team of 81 drivers worked nonstop to help, driving back and forth to the hospital around 1,000 times.

Meanwhile, Sha'Ron Ortiz spends all of her free time buying food and supplies to feed the homeless, something she's been doing for more than 20 years.

"It is important to me that that they will have something for later on that a hot meal. A home cooked meal this morning was really important to me," Ortiz said.

Making food, taking care of the homeless and driving hospital staff through the winter storm - these are remarkable East Texans, and they were rewarded with $500 for the work they do in the community.