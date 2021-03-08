BE REMARKABLE: Vabbie Forston

Text "REMARKABLE" to (903) 600-2600 to nominate someone today!

GLADEWATER, Texas — If you ask Vabbie Forston, she'll tell you that God blesses her. She then takes those blessings and shares them, to take care of her community. She prepares food for those that need it, from those less fortunate to those that have recently lost a family member. She's been helping her neighbors in East Texas for years.

"I moved back to Gladewater - I lived in Longview and when I lost my Mom, I moved back here. So I guess the first year I was here when we had that hurricane that came through Longview. I noticed on Facebook, one of my Facebook friends had been without food. And then I just texted her to find out what she needed," she said.

It's why Vabbie is so remarkable...Jumping in to help when people need it most. From preparing hundreds of meals during bad weather in Longview, to helping out a friend during the February freeze.

A quick look inside Vabbie's home is proof that she is doing something special. She has food in nearly every nook and cranny of the house. "I invested in an oven and I can do a lot of cooking in here. I can bake four cakes at a time," she said.

Her passion is helping those that are in need and seeing the joy on people's faces. "I love doing it. It's just that there's so much out there and we just need to spread love," she said.

Sharing the love, and a whole lot of faith. "God makes a way for me and then I believe in sharing it."

Because of her hard work, Jonathan Stark with the Daniel Stark Law Firm presented Vabbie with a $500 check. You can learn how she's helping her community on her Facebook page.