‘Closure and healing’: Sisters hope for proper goodbye after missing mother’s car found near Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas — Bittersweet. Overwhelming. Relief. These are some of the words used by Lita Walker and Frances Rodriguez when describing how they felt when they learned this past week that their missing mother’s vehicle had been found near Kilgore.

Rosemary Rodriguez was reported missing Oct. 8, 2019, a day after she was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on Mount Pisgah Road in the Kilgore area. She was 54.

On Thursday, her bright green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic was found in a wooded area off Mount Pisgah Road. The car, which had human remains inside, was not far from where she was last seen, Frances said.

Finding Rosemary

The two women were contacted shortly after law enforcement found the vehicle.

“We were both at work, and we started getting blown up on Facebook Messenger,” Walker said.

Later in the day, the sheriff’s department confirmed to family that a vehicle was found. On Friday, they met with a lieutenant who told them about the human remains.

“He said, ‘We can’t identify them at this moment, but we wanted to let you guys know before the media took ahold of it,’” Frances Rodriguez said.