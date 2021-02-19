Drivers spend the night in a standstill along I-20; East Texans continue adapting to winter storm

Icy roads caused a major backup along I-20 Thursday afternoon. Commuters had to sleep on the road due to being at a standstill more than 12 hours.

TYLER, Texas — Texas is in a frozen time warp, many are unable to get anywhere due to dangerous road conditions caused by the ice.

Hundreds of commuters along a stretch of I-20 were stuck, like Robert McCasland, a man who has been stranded since 4 p.m. Thursday, unable to move or get to an exit to get off the highway.

He said he was attempting to get to Longview to see his kids since he works out of town.

Dawn Peterson and her two kids are moving from Colorado to south Louisiana. They were halfway through their journey when she said traffic stopped moving. More than 14 hours later, they were able to get to a rest stop in Longview.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, I-20 reopened in both directions Friday at 5 a.m., but traffic is still very slow-moving and first responders are having to wake sleeping motorists in their vehicles to start moving again.

#TYLER IH20 EB AND WB AT THE 575MM HAVE REOPENED. TRAFFIC IS STILL VERY SLOW MOVING AND FIRST REPONDERS ARE HAVING TO WAKE SLEEPING MOTORISTS IN THEIR VEHICLES TO START MOVING AGAIN. — TxDPS Road Report (@txdpsroadreport) February 19, 2021

Over in more rural areas, people are still without access to clean, reliable running water.

"We have been without water since Tuesday afternoon. We are just making it work, Flint resident Eddie McKinney said.

McKinney has been learning how to adapt through this winter storm, she said she grew up in Minnesota where it usually snows and has never seen anything like this.

"When I lived in Minnesota, I was never without water I was never without heat, here in Texas I am without both of them," she said.

Others like Cheryl McLeod have been lucky enough to have never lost their electricity, but her mother who lives in a retirement community lost her power along with everyone else and they made the journey Monday to pick her up.

"It was a little nerve-racking but we have an explorer so we just drove slowly and just went to pick her up," she said.

Although she always had power, she lost water and says boiling her water was a new experience.