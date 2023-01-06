Beloved Gilmer skating rink to reopen in July

Owner of the Gilmer Starplex John Allen said he's currently hiring for staff and hopes to reopen for the summer season.

GILMER, Texas — After an East Texas roller skating rink caught fire late last October, it's rolling along and hoping to reopen by July.

The Gilmer Starplex is beloved by many in the community.

When word got out that it was destroyed by a fire, the news touched the hearts of people young and old as it held many special memories, leaving many in Upshur County wondering if the business was going to make a return.

"I've got three kids and they just were like, what are we going to do? Where are we going to go?" said mom and owner of Paint the Square Ruth Emory.

As of Thursday, the entertainment center was still under reconstruction and bringing excitement to many who visited frequently. It's just in time for the summer break when parents are always finding ways to entertain their kids.

Emory said her kids loved their visits to the Gilmer Starplex.

"I've got three of my own children and I've got my nephew with me as well all summer," Emory said. "We need something to do, something to keep us out of the heat. To travel 30 minutes is sometimes a little tough so having something local is very important."

Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gloria McLuckie said the skating rink serves more than just local residents.

"We do have seven schools in the county," McLuckie said. "That's a lot of students to service with activities in the community, and we don't have a lot of that."

Gilmer Starplex Owner John Allen said he understands the need for a business like his for smaller towns.

"Kids don't really have a lot to do," Allen said. "I always wanted to bring it back, though I've got to admit there were times where I didn't know if it was gonna happen or not when looking at the extent of the damage."

Allen said he is bringing the skating rink back this July and with a few extra add-ons like a slide assembly, pickleball, pizza and more. He wants to make sure the roller rink is fun for the whole family.