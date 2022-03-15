East Texas Food Bank opens mobile food pantry in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from February 2022.
Gladewater-area residents have a new resource for free fresh produce.
The East Texas Food Bank on Tuesday opened its drive-thru mobile food pantry at the new Gladewater location at the rodeo grounds on U.S. 80. It was the first day for the new mobile food pantry, which will be open 10 a.m. to noon the third Tuesday of each month, according to the food bank.
Gladewater resident Kelly Lewis was among the recipients on the first day of the new mobile food pantry. She said she had never before visited a food drive-type event.
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.