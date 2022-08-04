Golden Road Park restrooms get a visual upgrade

They want to add the unique character of each park while beautifying the area and discouraging graffiti.

A new restroom mural has been completed at Golden Road Park.

Odessa Helms, a local artist to Tyler, has recently completed murals on the restrooms at Golden Road Park. These murals can be found at 2300 McDonald Rd. This is the fifth restroom project completed since the beginning of the Keep Tyler Beautiful project.

They want to add the unique character of each park while beautifying the area and discouraging graffiti.

Other murals can be found at the restrooms at Bergfeld, Emmett J. Scott, Hillside, and Woldert Parks.