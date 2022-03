Dedicated 45 years of his life to ministry, with 35 of those as the lead pastor of Central Baptist Church.

TYLER, Texas — Central Baptist Church in Tyler’s longest serving pastor is retiring.

Kim Beckham has dedicated 45 years of his life to ministry, with 35 of those as the lead pastor of Central Baptist Church.

Beckham announced his retirement in October 2021 and on Sunday, the church will honor Beckham with a retirement service celebrating his years at the church.