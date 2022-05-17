Tyler racial equality organization responds to Buffalo mass shooting

Tyler Together President says he wants the community to be proactive because "everyone in Buffalo never thought it would happen there."

TYLER, Texas — In response to the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, described by authorities as a "hate crime", a Tyler racial equality organization created a new initiative.

Tyler Together Race Relations Forum President Kenneth Cobb says based on the facts, he believes this shooting to be "racially-motivated."

In response, Tyler Together released its "Preserve the Peace" initiative to prevent racial hate in the community. The initiative was originally created by the organization's former president, late Jeff Williams.

Cobb says the original idea stemmed from the idea that Charlottesville, North Carolina will "forever be known as Charlottesville". He says the same will happen for Buffalo, New York.

"If something like what happened in Buffalo, happened in Tyler, we might always be known as just Tyler."

Cobb says the organizations spent "countless hours, days, weeks" finalizing the initiative.

'Preserve the Peace' involves working alongside major stakeholders such as elected government officials, faith-based communities, businesses, schools and civic organizations. They're goal is to "prevent the fire" by preventing incidents, promoting community, establishing fair policies, laws, and practices.

Cobb says this initiative requires everyone in the community for it to be successful because "everyone is important and they have their part and (to) be engaged."

Tyler Together hopes this initiative can be spread with others across the country.