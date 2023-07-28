Ore City High School buys restaurant to expand culinary program

Just across from Ore City High School, the worlds of education and culinary arts collide.

ORE CITY, Texas — An East Texas district is debuting an innovative new program for its students this fall.

Just across from Ore City High School, the worlds of education and culinary arts have collided. Ore City ISD bought a once-popular restaurant that was collecting dust and is turning it into a lab for their culinary arts students, according to the school’s principal.

"Over the last few years, we’ve seen our culinary arts department growing," Travis Orms said. "A lot of it is because of the teacher that we have, (they're) doing some really good recruiting and some really experiential things for the students."

The process of acquiring the restaurant was a little bit of a lengthy one, it took about two and half years. It seems like it’ll all be worth it though, thanks in large part to a culinary arts instructor who’s been teaching valuable lessons for years and years.

"There’s a whole list of things that they can walk out there and do. I’ve had so many students call me and say, ‘I’m glad you taught me this’ or ‘I’m glad you taught me that,'" said Nina Baker, Ore City High School culinary teacher.

Baker has been teaching culinary at the school for 10 years and has witnessed the demand for culinary training first-hand. She’s lucky to be supported by a school system that values practical skills.

"And many of our students are not headed for a four-year college or even a two-year college. Some of them would like to get right into the workforce," Ore City ISD Superintendent Lynn Heflin said. "So, we want to make sure we can give them those opportunities and certifications, so that they’re able to begin work maybe right out of high school."