Scan your way through the Tyler Rose Garden with QR codes

Tyler Parks and Recreation have launched a new program at the Tyler Rose Garden to let visitors scan a QR code for identifying different roses.

There will be new plaques in select areas of the garden with QR codes. Visitors will be able to scan the QR codes with their phone's camera to view specific information regarding the rose varieties, care, maintenance and other details.

“Our hope is the new program will help inform and inspire Tyler Rose Garden visitors to learn more about the different types of roses growing at the garden," said Director of Parks and Recreation Leanne Robinett. "We often get asked about the specifics from visitors and with so many different varieties, sometimes that can be challenging to answer on the spot. This will be as simple as them scanning the QR code right from the garden to get all the information they need.”

The program will continue to expand as the garden plants different varieties of roses throughout. Currently, the Rose Garden features more than 32,0000 bushes and 600 cultivars. It is the largest public collection of roses in the U.S., giving Tyler the namesake of "Rose Capital of America."

The Tyler Municipal Rose Garden was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2019, making it one of the country's historic sites worthy of preservation.