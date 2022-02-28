x
TxDOT proposes widening I-20 from Hallsville to Marshall

The updates also would widen inner medians from 4 feet to 10 feet and change frontage roads from two-way traffic to one-way traffic.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Dozens came out to Hallsville Junior High School on Tuesday to hear and provide input on a TxDOT proposal to widen and update a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 20, from FM 450 to Texas 43, in the next several years.

TxDOT is considering expanding the segment from four lanes to six, with additional updates to overpasses, pavement conditions, onramps and frontage roads. The updates are needed, according to TxDOT, to increase route capacity, enhance safety and improve overall mobility in the I-20 corridor.

