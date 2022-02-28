TxDOT proposes widening I-20 from Hallsville to Marshall

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Dozens came out to Hallsville Junior High School on Tuesday to hear and provide input on a TxDOT proposal to widen and update a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 20, from FM 450 to Texas 43, in the next several years.
TxDOT is considering expanding the segment from four lanes to six, with additional updates to overpasses, pavement conditions, onramps and frontage roads. The updates are needed, according to TxDOT, to increase route capacity, enhance safety and improve overall mobility in the I-20 corridor.
