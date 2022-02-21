Marshall moves to hire new Main Street coordinator

The coordinator will be responsible for the management of the annual Wonderland of Lights festival.

MARSHALL, Texas — The city of Marshall has officially posted a job opening for the position of Main Street coordinator, months after conflict erupted over the firing of former Manager Veronique Ramirez.

Ramirez was terminated Nov. 30 by former City Manager Mark Rohr.

Ramirez and her lawyer subsequently filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination, which would have led to a meeting between Ramirez, her attorney and a city department head to consider the case.