'Contributing to our history': Local Black leaders honored as Civil Rights Activists

"History is so important. If we don't know where we've been, we don't know where we're going."

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from Jan. 2022.

Five local civil rights activists were honored Saturday at the Texas African American Museum for their role in making a difference in the community.

“These are the civil rights people that are an example in our community. We want to thank you for the contribution you have given to our community,” said Kyle Collins, organizer of the event and owner of Kyle’s Place.

Those awarded include Pastor Rodney Atkins, the first Black librarian at the Tyler Public Library; Ollie Crawford, one of the first Black educators and administrators of Tyler ISD; Gloria Washington, the museum’s executive director; Pastor Larry Wade, who leads efforts in finding and restoring Black abandoned cemeteries in the area; and Pastor Calvin Austin III, who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.