Tyler Public Library releases their April Programs

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Public Library has released their program list for the month April. This will allow everyone in the community to have something to enjoy all month long. The programs are divided into youth and adult age groups.

Youth Programs:

Art-O-Rama Afternoon; April 9 at 2 PM in the Makerspace

Kids and teenagers who love art should join the Art-O-Rama Afternoons for programs that explore all types of art. The first afternoon of the program series will feature "Starry Night Café", where children can learn about nebulas and paint their own masterpiece!

STEAM Saturday; April 23 from 10 AM - 4 PM in the Discovery Science Place

For the month of April, STEAM Saturday will take place at the Discovery Science place's annual Tyler Maker Faire at 308 N. Broadway Ave. Keep an eye out for the library's booth to take a shot at the maker challenge!

Homeschool Libratory; April 19 at 2 PM in the Makerspace

This is geared towards children ages 5 through 12! The April class is called "Exploring Light", where children can learn about light and do a cool light experiment.

Library Under the Trees; Fridays from 3 PM to 5 PM at the Rotating Tyler Parks

Enjoy this outdoor storytime for children in Tyler Parks this April! Join the library staff for group reading, individual reading, singing and crafts in this come-and-go program.

April 8 | Bergfeld Park play area at 1510 S. College Ave.

April 22 | Bergfeld Park play area at 1510 S. College Ave.

April 29 | Southside Park play area at 455 Shiloh Rd.

Study Buddies; April 7 & 21 at 4:30 PM in the Makerspace

Join the library staff for weekly singing, reading and playtime!

Baby Storytime | Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 0-18 months.

Toddler Storytime | Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 18-36 months.

Preschool Storytime | Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 3-6 years.

Take-Home Kits for Kids; Available starting April 11 at the Take-Home Kit Kiosk

Every month children can pick-up a fun, educational craft or project to take home and do themselves. These kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are geared for the following age groups:

Early Childhood: Spring Suncatchers

Elementary: DIY Kaleidoscope Kits

Tweens and Teens: Tinker Keychain Kits

Makerspace Activity; All month long at the Rover Activity Cart

The Rover Cart features a STEAM-oriented activity for kids to do while they visit the library. April will be Pipe Cleaner Dragonflies to embrace the spring season and allow children to let their creativity bloom!

Pop-Up Programs; Young Adult Area

The library is now featuring a temporary, pop-up program! These programs will feature crafts, activities, or games for children of all ages - but no one will know the theme until it happens!

Adult Programs:

Master Gardeners; April 22 at 11:30 AM in the Auditorium

Jay White, editor of Texas Gardener Magazine will present “Saving the World with Homegrown Bouquets.” Learn how to “save the world” by growing your own cut flowers or supporting the American producers that provide an environmentally responsible alternative to American consumers.

Credit Class by Regions NextSteps; April 8 at 5:30 PM in the Auditorium

Learn about all your options to manage your credit and improve your score!

Basic Computer Classes; April 6 & 20 at 9 AM in the Computer Lab

Call the library at (903) 593-7323 to sign-up, as space is limited.

April 6: Email Basics

April 20: How to Use a Mouse

Chess Club; first Saturday of April at 10 AM in the Makerspace

Learn how to play chess or play a match every month!

Club Read; last Tuesday of April at 10:30 AM in the Makerspace

The book for the month of April is Simon the Fiddler by Paulette Jiles.

East Texas Genealogical Society; second Saturday at 2 PM in the Auditorium

For all those that love history and genealogy, come join these meetings!

Meditation; first & third Tuesdays at 5:30 PM in the Makerspace

Adults can de-stress and learn mediation techniques to help them relax in a group setting.

Open Door Writing Group; Wednesdays at 12 PM in the Makerspace

Calling all writers! The best way to hone your work is to work with your fellow scribes. Join the group to share your work, discuss the writing process and offer advice to fellow writers.

Quilting; Thursdays at 10 AM in the Makerspace

Made for all those that love to quilt!

Tai Chi; Thursdays at 5:30 PM in the Auditorium

Adults can learn that martial art of Tai Chi every Thursday!

Yoga; Mondays at 5:30 PM in the Auditorium