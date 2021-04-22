East Texas woman gets job at the food bank she received help from



She said, "It just so happened that the radio had an advertisement about the food bank. And so he couldn't really speak. But he pointed to the radio, and I was like, 'you want to do that?' And he said, 'yeah.'"



They visited the food bank twice after Daniel's treatments before heading back home. Melissa didn't know it then, but this place would soon become her security.



"I never thought I would have to be looking for food. You know, I've always had a job. Always," she said.



Dennis Cullinane, CEO for ETFB said, "There's an extraordinary number of people that are, you know, one crisis away from being in some serious trouble as far as being able to provide meals for their families."



1 out of 5 East Texans are going hungry right now, which amounts to almost 240,000 people.



The food bank saw Stark through waves of job loss.



She said, "My husband was in the hospital because he had had a reaction to his chemotherapy. And while we were there, someone came to ask me if I had paid my insurance for the month. And I said, No, his job pays his insurance. And they told me that he didn't have a job anymore."



The final waves hit when she lost her mother Yolanda to cancer in October and then when she lost her husband just three weeks later.