3 people arrested in connection to an assault, kidnapping in Cherokee County

The SWAT team and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office had a high risk arrest warrant and search warrant before arresting the suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The SWAT team and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested three people at a residence on Greenville Street in Wells this evening.

According to a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the three suspects were arrested in connection to an assault and kidnapping that took place the night before.

Officials said there was a high risk arrest and search warrant issued.

There is no current threat to the community at this time, officials said.