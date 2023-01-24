3 people arrested in connection to an assault, kidnapping in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The SWAT team and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested three people at a residence on Greenville Street in Wells this evening.
According to a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the three suspects were arrested in connection to an assault and kidnapping that took place the night before.
Officials said there was a high risk arrest and search warrant issued.
There is no current threat to the community at this time, officials said.
