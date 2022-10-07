East Texan on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

Originally arrested in 2020 for murder, Edgar skipped his trail on January 26. He was not present for his sentencing which was 99-years of confinement.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hemphill native has been added to the Texas' 10 most wanted list for murder.

Since January 2022 the Sabine County Sheriff's Office issued a murder warrant for Mathew Hoy Edgar, 26, after he did not show for his trial.

Originally arrested in 2020 for murder, Edgar skipped his trail on January 26. He was not present for his sentencing which was 99-years of confinement.

Edgar is 5'10" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has ties to Sabine County, Texas.

According to the Texas DPS, Edgar is considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Edgar’s arrest. All tips are anonymous.

