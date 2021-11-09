East Texas sex offender who was on Texas' 10 Most Wanted List arrested

Billy Ray Dake, 47, of Harleton, was arrested Nov. 1, the same day he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Billy Ray Dake, 47, of Harleton, was arrested Nov. 1, the same day he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, in Wichita Falls by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, Wichita Falls police and Holliday police.

According to DPS, Dake had been wanted by authorities since May 17, 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest on Aug. 27, 2021, for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 1992, Dake was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 5-year-old boy. He was sentenced to 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

In 2011, Dake was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison.

n 2018, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison.