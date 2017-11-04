Lufkin police asks for public's help solving 2017 murder case

Darrence Kindle was shopping at his neighborhood Dollar General when an armed man wearing a "Scream" mask shot him while attempting to rob the store.

LUFKIN, Texas — Five years ago on a November night, a man's life was taken at a general store in Lufkin.

Darrence Kindle, 31, was a father, son, brother, and friend, that's life was cut short but detectives are asking the public for any information that will help solve his case.

Kindle was shopping at his neighborhood Dollar General on November 3, 2017 when he was shot in the head by an armed man demanding money from the store's clerk.

The suspect who was wearing a "Scream" mask, aimed his black and silver handgun at the store clerk next but the gun malfunctioned and the clerk's life was spared.

After the failed robbery, the suspect ran into a wooded area beside the store.

According to officers, Kindle had a faint pulse when they arrived on the scene and was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injury.

Officers searched the area around the store but the suspect was not found.

This case was investigated but there were few leads and none led to the arrest of the suspect.

Now, detectives are releasing more information about the case and asking for the public's help in the investigation.

According to the store clerk, the suspect was a black man, likely in his teens to twenties, and around 5’10-6'00 tall, based on height marks on the store’s exit.

Officials said the suspect wore gloves to prevent leaving fingerprints but he left a shoe print on the register counter.

Crime scene technicians were able to use gel lift technology to reproduce an image of the suspect’s shoe tread.

A forensic shoe examiner identified the suspect's shoe as a Nike Air Zoom Kobe Venonmenon 4 basketball shoe with bright red color scheme with accents of black and mint.

Although the store's surveillance video is low resolution, the examiner could identify the suspect’s shoes.

"With the little evidence and few leads we ask you – the public – to come forward with new details that will help us bring Darrence’s killer to justice," detectives said.