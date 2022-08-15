Argument, threats led to fatal shooting of Longview 14-year-old, document shows

An argument between the victim’s aunt and the suspect’s sister led to the fatal shooting this past week of an Longview High School freshman.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An argument between the victim’s aunt and the suspect’s sister led to the fatal shooting this past week of an incoming Longview High School freshman, documents in the case show.

Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, was booked Thursday into Gregg County Jail in the Aug. 8 shooting death of 14-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson. Johnson remained jailed Monday on charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bonds total $925,000.

According to a warrant for Johnson’s arrest, Longview police on July 30 responded to the Preserve Apartments in the 600 block of Avalon Avenue about an assault at the apartments a day or two earlier.