East Texas woman charged for murder in Louisiana

Lafayette PD obtained an arrest warrant for MacFee for second degree murder and unauthorized use of an automobile.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 30, 2022.

An East Texas woman was arrested for murder in Louisiana and turned herself into police in Longview.

The Lafayette Police Department received a call on May 28 at 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at the 200 block of Guidry Street. When investigating the scene, officers discovered a 43-year-old man dead inside of the residence.

The investigation has revealed that the victim was involved in a domestic altercation with his girlfriend during the early-morning hours. This altercation led to the suspect shooting the victim.

The suspect, identified as Destiny MacFee, 22, of Longview, Texas, fled the residence in the victim's vehicle and turned herself into the Longview Police Department. Lafayette PD obtained an arrest warrant for MacFee for second degree murder and unauthorized use of an automobile.

MacFee is currently being held in custody in Longview awaiting transportation back to Louisiana.