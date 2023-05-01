Nacogdoches County man dies in aircraft crash shortly after taking off

Officials said three people including Thomas Wayne Smith were flying paramotor trikes when he crashed in the 3200 block of County Road around 7 p.m.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died in an aircraft crash Sunday evening in Nacogdoches County.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, officials were dispatched to the 3200 block of County Road around 7 p.m. Officials transported Thomas Wayne Smith, 63, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials said three people including Smith were flying paramotor trikes. Smith was the last pilot to take off and he crashed shortly after taking off.

The other pilots were not in the area when the crash happened, officials said.

A paramotor trike is a three-wheeled vehicle attached to a paraglider which uses a fan to fly.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.