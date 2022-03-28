Local man guilty of child exploitation violations

He faces a minimum of 10 years, register as a sex offender for life, and sentenced to life in federal prison.

TYLER, Texas — U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced today, a Tyler man pleaded guilty to federal child exploitation violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 20,l peaded guilty to transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity today before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.

Skipworth admitted that in April 2021, he transported a 13-year-old he met online from the state of Alabama to his residence in Tyler to commit the offense of sexual abuse of a minor.

FBI, Tyler Police Department, and the Smith County District Attorney's Office worked together on the investigation after analyzing GPS data associated with the phone of the child who had been reported missing by her foster parents in Alabama.

“Children in our community are safer today than yesterday,” Brit Featherston U.S. Attorney said. “Parents must be aware that dangerous predators lurk behind computer screens in our homes. Like protecting our children who play at the park, we too must take precaution to protect our most vulnerable population in the cyber-world. Law enforcement places protecting children at our highest priority. To those who harm children, we will find you, arrest you, prosecute you and, seek the harshest punishment for you.”

“No child should ever have to go through this, and we will do all that we can to ensure that vulnerable members of our community are protected from those who seek to do them harm," Matthew J. DeSarno, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge said. “The defendant will be held accountable for his egregious actions, and we will remain committed to investigating anyone who exploits children.”

“The Smith County District Attorney’s Office is grateful for the cooperation of federal and local law enforcement to protect society and this child victim, while ensuring that the defendant is held accountable as a convicted sex offender,” Jacob Putman, Smith County District Attorney said.