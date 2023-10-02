Shelby County family seeks justice after officials capture murderer

The family of Yuri Barahona opens up about the tragic loss of their family member.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — On February 8th, law enforcement arrested Carlos Caporali Manuels after he turned himself in to Tyler officials. He was wanted after fleeing a murder scene in Joaquin, Texas where the body of Yuri Barahona was found dead.

The Barahonas is now a family comforting each other after the sudden and tragic loss.

"She always called me by my nickname, she always called me Gordi," said Jose Barahona, the nephew of Yuri Barahona.

Jose Barahona remembers his connection with his tia, the Spanish word for aunt, and how strong she was.

"She was like a second mother," Jose Barahona said. "She always tried her best and I'm happy for what she did for me."

It was here, at Yuri Barahona's house off Doogieville Loop in Joaquin, Texas where her 10-year-old son found her body in the bathroom. He then went down the street to a neighbor’s house, and the neighbor called law enforcement.

Her brother Jose Barahona Garduza wanted to share his experience on that tragic day.

"When we got to the scene of the crime they didn’t let us identify the body," Garduza said. "They didn’t even say go inside to see if that’s your sister. I'm just asking for justice."

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they worked nonstop to ensure Manuels was caught and charged with Yuri Barahona's murder.

Lieutenant over Center Police Department & patrol at the sheriff's department Chad Hooper explains why the family wasn’t notified before they arrived at the scene.

"We didn't even know the name of our suspect or our person of interest for a short time," Hooper said. "So gathering that information is of most importance to us at that time until we can get somebody to contact the family."

The victim's family fears this murder won't see full justice. The sheriff's department assures they are working hard on this investigation.

"Over the past 48 hours, some of us have only slept for approximately five (hours)," Hooper said. "So we don't sleep, we don't stop until (Manuels) has been caught and I think we've done an outstanding job."

Garduza has this to say about the alleged killer now that he’s facing a murder charge.

"As for the murderer may god bless him. I know God will give him the punishment he deserves but he also needs a punishment here on earth," Garduza said.

The Barahona's said Yuri Barahona is from Mexico and that the family needs help raising funds to send her body back to her mother.