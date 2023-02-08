x
Local News

Vehicle connected to Shelby County homicide investigation found in Tyler; still looking for suspect

Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The vehicle believed to be connected to a person of interest in a Shelby County possible homicide investigation has been found in Tyler. 

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to look for Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) as a person of interest in connection with a homicide on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin.

The vehicle that he was driving, a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with a Texas plate PVL 8948, was found in Tyler. 

Leah Chase, with Shelby County Sheriff's Office, said the homicide happened just after 7 a.m. The victim is a 32-year-old Hispanic woman.

Those who have information regarding his location are asked to contact SCSO Lt. Investigator Chad Hooper at 936.572.5045 or the sheriff's office at 936.598.5601.

