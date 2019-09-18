NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Sheriff's Office is searching for a Nacogdoches man wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

According to the NCSO, deputies attempted to arrested Mark Allen Thompson, 34, on a warrant as a part of an investigation into a sexual assault complaint. Thompson is also wanted on a parole violation.

The sheriff's office says they believe Thompson is on the run.

More charges will likely be filed against Thompson at the completion of the investigation.

If you have any information on Thompson's whereabouts, you are urged to call the NCSO at 936-560-7794 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.