The attempted theft occurred Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of North University Drive.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM theft that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to police, a vehicle struck an ATM in the 3000 block of North University Drive around 5:17 a.m.

The vehicle was used to gain access to the machine and was later found to be stolen.

The suspects had fled the area and were unable to get into the machine, according to police.

The investigation is still on going.