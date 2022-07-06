Officials: Fireworks damage vacant Longview apartment on Fourth of July

Further investigation revealed that an an unknown person or persons had detonated fireworks inside the apartment causing for the fire to start.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department extinguished a structure fire caused by fireworks in an empty apartment at 602 Scenic Drive at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Fourth of July.

Upon arriving on the scene, fire crews found a thick, black smoke coming from the patio door of an upstairs apartment.

After extinguishing the fire, the crews investigated the apartment which was vacant and unoccupied.

Further investigation revealed that an an unknown person or persons had detonated fireworks inside the apartment causing for the fire to start.