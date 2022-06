Kilgore Police are recommending you avoid this area.

KILGORE, Texas — According to the Kilgore Police Department, a Best Western Hotel at the intersection of Southport and US 259 BUS in Kilgore is on fire.

Crews are on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

