Smith County authorities search for man accused of threatening clerk, customer with gun during robbery

The suspect allegedly came into the store with a handgun and demanded money.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of holding a gas station clerk and customer at gunpoint during a robbery early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a convenience store located in the 11400 block of Highway 64 West near Tyler after 1 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery.

Law enforcement was told a man entered the store with a handgun. He pointed it at both the employee and customer, while asking for money from the cash register, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the man told both victims to lay on the floor. After getting some amount of money, officials said he fled the area in an unknown direction.

Following further investigation, deputies have identified the suspect as a Black man, 5’09” to 5’10”, wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored pants and a blue bandana over his face. Officials said he displayed what they think is a black semi-automatic pistol.