Investigators said Zachary Mills held the victim against her will and denied her food and water before she escaped last week.

HOUSTON — A woman survived an attack at the hands of a man she met on an online dating website, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office.

The victim was held hostage for five days, sexually assaulted and beaten by 21-year-old Zachary Mills, Precinct 4 said. The woman told investigators that Mills also denied her food and water.

It started on Christmas Eve when the victim agreed to meet Mills at his apartment on Kuykendahl Road near West Rayford Road in the Tomball area. She said he wouldn't let her leave and he tortured her until she was able to escape and get help from a neighbor on Thursday.

The woman had been "severely assaulted" and was taken to a hospital to be treated, Precinct 4 said.

Deputies arrested Mills at his apartment on Friday. He was charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping and his bond was set at $50,000.

Herman said they're still investigating and more charges could be filed.

Check back for more on this developing story.