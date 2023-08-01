Henderson man accused of attacking person with knife arrested

According to the officials, police arrested Jacomo Robertson, 42, for assaulting someone with a knife in the Church Hill community.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested for aggravated assault in Rusk County Monday.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, police arrested 42-year-old Jacomo Robertson of Henderson for assaulting a someone with a knife at the 5700 block of FM 1251 in the Church Hill community.

Before police arrived on the scene, an adult victim with a knife wound was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital in Henderson to treat their injuries.

Police said they detained Robertson in connection to the assault. The investigation revealed Robertson was responsible for the criminal episode and was charged with aggravated assault (family violence).

Currently, Robertson is in jail at the Rusk County Jail and his bond is set to $100,000.

Police said the victim's condition is stable and has been released from the hospital.