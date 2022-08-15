Trinity County Sheriff calls for resident to clean-up illegal dumping

"It's uncalled for and it's pitiful," stated Sheriff Wallace.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 15, but is not related to the story.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is calling on the residents within the county to clean-up an area that has an instance of illegal dumping.

On the morning of Aug. 15, Sheriff Wallace published a Facebook live video wherein he showed an area filled with trash and other belongings scattered in grass. Wallace stated in the caption that the trash was illegally disposed off of Old Onalaska Road, and whomever dumped it must provide a receipt from a trash collection site proving of proper disposal.

If the individual does not provide this receipt, they will "face arrest and be charged with illegal felony dumping," according to the post.

"If you don't come clean this mess up within 24 hours, we're going to arrest you and it will be a public arrest," Sheriff Wallace detailed. "The last guy that did not heed my warning, it ended up costing him $4,000 to pay in restitution and fines."

Those who have video surveillance video alongside Old Onalaska Rd are encouraged to show it to the TCSO to help identify the individual who dumped their trash.