Shooting suspect arrested after police pursuit in Palestine involving gunfire shot at officers

No Palestine police officers were injured during the incident, according to the police department.

Example video title will go here for this video

PALESTINE, Texas — A person accused of shooting at a convenience store, vehicle and law enforcement in Palestine Tuesday night was arrested following a pursuit in which police say gunshots were fired toward officers.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Jags convenience store after a vehicle and building were hit by gunfire. There were no reported injuries.

Witnesses saw a suspect flee the scene in a black sedan. Officers found the vehicle near the intersection of North Jackson and Green Streets. When initiating a traffic stop, police said the suspect drove away and then fired several gunshots at officers.

The pursuit continued, eventually leading north on Highway 155 and while on the entrance ramp to North Loop 256, an officer used his patrol vehicle to stop the vehicle. The sedan was then disabled because of the collision.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail on multiple felony charges after a brief struggle. A female passenger was detained and later released. Officers recovered the firearm, police said.