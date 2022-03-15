Concerns grow for overcrowding in Smith County Jail

The current jail count is 1,123, which is 58 over the capacity limit.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Jail population is over its maximum capacity and officials have raised concerns about how to solve the issue.

During Tuesday's Smith County Commissioners Court meeting, Sheriff Larry Smith said the current jail count is 1,123, which is 58 over the capacity limit.

Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Philips expressed concern about the potential for the state to serve a remedial order saying the county’s jail capacity has to be at 80%. This would lead to a massive cost on taxpayers, he said.