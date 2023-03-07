Officials seek help identifying 3 men accused of Tyler convenience store burglary

According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, the suspects stole large amounts of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and money.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying three suspects in a convenience store burglary in Tyler.

On Feb. 25 at around 4 a.m., three black male suspects broke into an Indian Greek Mart Convenience store located on 13687 Spur 364.

According to SCSO, the suspects stole large amounts of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and money.

Security cameras captured the three men wearing gloves with ski masks covering their faces. One suspect was wearing a Nickelodeon Rugrats jackers and another had a bright orange ski mask covering his face, SCSO said.