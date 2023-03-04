Troup police seeking identity of man who allegedly led officers on overnight chase

According to post, the suspect appears to be a white male, driving a white crew cab truck.

TROUP, Texas — Troup Police Department is requesting the publics assistance in helping identify a suspect involved in a pursuit that began in the city of Troup into Cherokee County in the early Saturday morning.

Officers are gathering additional surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Please contact the Troup Police Department with any information you have by contacting them at 903-842-3211 or by direct message to the Troup Police Department Facebook page.