Smuggling suspect arrested in Palestine appears in court in Tyler

Martinez will be transported to San Antonio for further proceedings.

PALESTINE, Texas — A 28 year-old man arrested on Tuesday in Palestine is facing charges in connection with the 53 bodies found in a tractor-trailer found near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed on a cell phone belonging to Homero Zamorano, 45, who is facing the same charge and was arrested Wednesday by San Antonio Police Department after being found hiding in bushes after attempting to abscond.