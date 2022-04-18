East Texas teen dies three days after being struck in hit-and-run

Anyone with information on the driver's identity is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin teen who was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident has died today.

The 14-year-old teenager was struck in a hit-and-run accident in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue near the intersection of Schuller St. at around 10:30 pm on Friday night. She was flown to a Houston-area hospital for further treatment following the incident, and was pronounced dead at around 1 pm today.

Lufkin police officers are still searching for the driver of a "dark colored SUV or van" that struck the victim on Pershing Avenue and then fled the scene.

The victim and two other juveniles were walking west on Pershing Avenue in the center turn lane as a vehicle approached them from behind. The vehicle was in the turn lane, leading the group to believe the vehicle was going to slow down and turn before reaching them.

When the group realized the vehicle was not turning, they ran to the other side of the street and screamed for the victim to run. The vehicle struck the victim before she could move out of the way.

“We ask anyone who lives in the area with a surveillance camera to check their footage from around the time of the accident,” LPD spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said. “A detective has made contact with several businesses in the area but as of yet, we have not been successful in retrieving video of the suspect vehicle.”