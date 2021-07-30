Tyler police searching for three suspects involved in aggravated robbery

The suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery.

According to the department, the robbery occurred in front of a home in the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue where the victim was approached by two suspects pointing firearms at them.

The suspects were able to get money and other items before leaving in a black Ford Fusion driven by another male.

Detectives were able to identify and obtain arrest warrants for aggravated robbery for the following suspects:

Manuel Mendez Prieto, Hispanic male, DOB 11/25/03

Angel Abel Cedillo, Hispanic male, DOB 2/27/2004

Decedus Leon Mallard, Black male, DOB 11/16/2003

All bonds are set at $250,000 and all three suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Det. Martin at 903-531-1027 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.