Rusk County Sheriff's Office searching for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for woman's murder

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) is searching for a man wanted in connection with a recent murder.

According to the RCSO, around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officials responded to a welfare check at a house located on County Road 232.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the body of a woman in the house. The Texas Rangers were also alerted to begin investigating.

Law enforcement says the investigation revealed a suspect in the case and a murder warrant has been issued for Coy Jones Sr., of Henderson.

Jones is described as a white man, standing 6' and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen on foot in the area of the 300 block of Hwy. 79.

Henderson police began searching in that area using a drone and patrol staff. A Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) K9 unit was also called in to assist.

The RCSO says Jones was wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He is considered armed and dangerous, and is still at large.

"We are asking the public for help in locating this murder suspect," the RCSO said in a statement. "If you spot him, do not approach him, please call 911. We are utilizing every tool available to locate Jones and place him in custody. We want Jones to know that we want him to contact us and turn himself in."