TROOPERS: Woman pronounced dead after car rolls and strikes tree line

The driver was pronounced dead by Judge Rodney Wallace on the scene. It was discovered the driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An East Texas woman has died after her car rolled and struck the tree line off of FM 23.

The Jacksonville Department of Public Safety was called out to a crash off of FM 23, roughly 3 miles south of Rusk. The troopers discovered that a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe had failed to drive in the northbound single lane of FM 23.

The preliminary investigation has shown that after the Tahoe had failed to drive in the single lane, they left the roadway. The driver later overcorrected to return to the road, where they went into a skid and left the road a second time.

Shortly after, the Tahoe rolled onto its right side and struck the tree line off of the road.

