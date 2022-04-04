UT Tyler School of Medicine receives anonymous gift

The second 4 million gift will support the School of Medicine scholarships and faculty research.

The second $4 million gift was awarded to the University of Texas at Tyler's School of Medicine.

This anonymous gift will support the School of Medicine scholarships and faculty research.

"We are tremendously appreciative of this gift to our new School of Medicine,” Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP, UT Tyler President said. “We continue to be amazed by the support of those who generously desire to help us address the healthcare needs of East Texas and beyond.”

This anonymous gift is a warm welcome to the School of Medicine’s founding dean, Dr. Brigham Willis, who began his tenure in February.

“I am extremely pleased at the warm reception that my family and I have received since arriving in Tyler,” Willis said. “What is even more impressive is the overwhelming philanthropic support that we have received since the medical school was announced.”

The gift will contribute to the Fair Foundation's $4 million contribution to support the first cohort of medical students.

“Texans are beginning to realize the impact that the School of Medicine will have in the state, both from a health and economic perspective, and it's exciting," Dr. Archie Tucker, UT Tyler Senior Vice President for Advancement said. "Thus, we are seeing positive trends in our efforts to raise philanthropic dollars thanks to individuals like our anonymous donor.”